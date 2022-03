In this video, I discusses the vendor take-back mortgage.

You use this tool when there are no other options available. You use it sometimes when you are desperate and you use it sometimes for convenience. It’s also something that most sellers may not consider, but it could turn out to be a savvy investment for them. In this video, I go over all the pros and cons of the vendor take-back mortgage and why you need to understand how it works.