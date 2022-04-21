Thomas Hu of Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in Victoria has joined an exclusive group of British Columbians to receive a Medal of Good Citizenship for outstanding community contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-one award recipients were recently honoured at a virtual event, which featured a commendation by Premier John Horgan.

As a Realtor in Victoria for many years, Hu is well connected to members of the Chinese community. When the pandemic began in March 2020, he immediately identified a great need for comprehensive and ongoing updates on COVID-19 in Chinese.

For more than two years, Hu has used his website and the WeChat social media platform to communicate in Chinese the latest information about the public health emergency. His computer skills enable him to compile the data into tables that clearly show the number of new cases in different regions in B.C., with a separate table dedicated to Vancouver Island. His expertise in biochemistry helps him to answer people’s questions about vaccines, treatments, symptoms and variants of COVID-19 virus.

Hu also provides timely information on travel rules, the latest research on COVID-19 vaccines and other news such as requirements for international travellers and students, quarantine rules and how to get a vaccine passport.

“I applaud Thomas; he is a selfless Realtor who always puts his clients first and this recognition shows that same commitment within his local community,” says Warren Cleal, managing broker, Sutton Group – West Coast Realty.

Horgan referred to Thomas and the other honourees as “extraordinary individuals” who were “singled out by their peers for their tremendous generosity, kindness and selfless acts of service during one of the most challenging times in our province and around the world.”