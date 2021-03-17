On International Women’s Day, Oakwyn Realty opened applications for a new scholarship opportunity for women, the Women of Oakwyn program (WOO). It will provide the selected nominee with funding to pursue a real estate career at the institution of their choice.

“Female empowerment is essential to the growth of the real estate industry. Our team at Oakwyn aims to create an environment where women can feel free to succeed without fear. As part of our predominantly female-led management team, I have always felt strongly in encouraging other women to aim high and reach for the top,” says Morgan Browne, co-founder and president of Oakwyn Realty.

A news release from the brokerage says Browne created WOO “to elevate and support the women in the real estate industry through thoughtful support, networking events and mentorship. Although women have made noticeable progress in recent years, the battle for business equality is far from over. WOO exists to shine a light on these issues, to incite change and to ensure that female voices are heard. It is Oakwyn’s goal to enable equal opportunity for women in business, whether that business is real estate or an alternative industry.”

A live fundraising event is scheduled for April 8. The event will be hosted virtually, with all panelists contributing a $20 fee that will go towards funding for a post-secondary real estate education. Oakwyn Realty will match all funds raised during the event. Nominations will close at the end of April and the winner will be announced on April 30.

The scholarship is open to applicants nationwide.

This fundraising event is open to anyone to join, including Realtors from other brokerages. Interested applicants or those who wish to nominate someone can apply for the scholarship today through this Google Form.