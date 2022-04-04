The British Columbia Real Estate Association has appointed Trevor Koot as its new CEO. He will succeed Darlene K. Hyde, who is retiring, and assume responsibilities on April 19. To ensure a smooth transition, Hyde’s last day with BCREA is April 30.

Koot brings more than a decade of expertise in organized real estate to BCREA. He served as the CEO of Kamloops and District Real Estate Board (KADREA) for four years and as EO at the Kootenay Association of Realtors (KAR) for three years. BCREA says Koot was crucial to the successful amalgamation of KADREA and KAR to form the Association of Interior Realtors, making it the third-largest real estate board in B.C. A former managing broker and Realtor, Koot has a hands-on understanding of the profession’s needs, says the association.

“Trevor is known for his innovation, leadership and selfless commitment to serving the real estate sector in B.C. and beyond,” says Janice Stromar, chair of BCREA’s Board of Directors. “We are very excited to welcome him to BCREA and are confident that under his leadership, BCREA will continue to evolve to meet the demands of a changing sector.”

Koot also brings an insider’s understanding of global real estate regulation and governance work, says BCREA. He was chair of the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission for five years, where he played a key role in redrafting provincial real estate regulations. He also served as chair of the Governance Committee at the Association of Real Estate License Law Officials for two years.

“Realtors continue to show resilience and adaptability in the face of constant sector change and I look forward to supporting them in meeting these challenges as BCREA’s CEO,” says Koot. “The sector is aligned like never before and I’m optimistic about the impact BCREA will have in the years to come, working in collaboration with real estate boards and sector partners.”

Koot is currently completing his Master of Business Administration through Royal Roads University and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Saskatchewan. He is also a certified CREA leadership/governance instructor and holds the CREA Realtor Association Executive designation. He previously served as Kamloops YMCA-YWCA’s Board of Directors treasurer.