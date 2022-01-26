The world of online marketing is always changing, and if you aren’t on top of the constant updates, your strategies and tactics can become outdated. Keeping a finger on the pulse of digital marketing trends can be challenging.

Realtors should pay attention to these five trends to grow their databases and close more sales.

Trend 1: Permanent content

There are two types of content in the digital world: ephemeral and permanent.

Ephemeral content is anything that disappears after 24 hours, like a Snapchat story or Instagram story. Unless a user saves or archives the content, it’s gone forever.

Permanent content is the opposite. It lives on your social media profiles and/or websites indefinitely, like a blog post, Instagram Reel or Facebook post. Marketers are planning to spend more time and money on permanent content this year because it has a higher proven ROI.

In your marketing plan, focus more on permanent content than ephemeral content. Consider blog posts that can provide evergreen value to your clients (tips on selling and buying are always useful).

Your time is precious, so why waste it on content that disappears?

Trend 2: Short-form video content

When was the last time you sat down to watch a 30-minute YouTube video? Most Realtors can’t say it was any time recently.

Your clients and potential clients are busy too, and trends are showing us that most people prefer to watch shorter video content than longer videos. Fifty-one per cent of marketers are planning on focusing more on short video content rather than long this year, and you should do the same.

What kind of short-form content should Realtors create? Here are some ideas:

A room tour in a new listing

Tips for maintaining your front walkway

A spliced-together video showing the day in the life of a successful Realtor (TikTok is a great app for creating these types of videos)

Trend 3: Podcasting

Podcasts and other audio content like Clubhouse have taken the world by storm. People love listening to them on their commutes, during exercise and while they get things done around the house.

This trend is a great opportunity for Realtors to demonstrate their expertise, show their personality and build trust with an audience. Ultimately it can boost your credibility and increase your database.

What kind of podcast should you host? You can give advice on listing or buying, interview clients, interview other experts and share your expertise. Being a guest on other real estate podcasts can also help you break into a new market.

Trend 4: In-person and virtual showings

You’ve likely become an expert at hosting virtual showings in the past couple years due to the pandemic.

When the restrictions lift, you can expect in-person showings to pick up. However, since some clients will still be nervous and reluctant, Realtors need to adjust to a hybrid model of being able to offer both virtual and in-person showings.

Dust off your open house shoes and learn how to make your showings as safe as possible.

Invest in amazing photography, creating a strong social media presence, and use Instagram Reels to showcase your listings.

Trend 5: Social impact

More clients are showing an interest in social change and activism. People prefer to support businesses who express their support for the planet and humanity.

So how can you incorporate this trend into your real estate marketing?

Choose a cause that is near and dear to you and talk about it on your social media pages. In addition to showing listings and giving real estate advice, sprinkle in content that shows your heart.

You could even host a fundraiser for an organization that supports the community you work in.

These are a few trends and digital marketing practices to look into, but that doesn’t mean you must do them all at once. Take it one step at a time and try something new!