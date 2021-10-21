You need help!

“Oh boy, don’t we all,” you may be thinking. And you would be right.

If you are a professional, licensed real estate agent, paying your dues (literally) and learning the ropes, then I know you need help. I have been in your office.

Okay, not exactly your office, but many just like yours, and I am here to offer you my best help.

Right now, these are the top three challenges facing the agents I have been speaking to and consulting for. Maybe you are facing similar issues and feeling alone? If so, read on and reap the rewards of insight and ideas.

1. You need to delegate effectively.

This unexpected flurry of pandemic business has been a silver lining for many, but it has exposed sloppy systems and problematic processes.

Where have you put all the leads you have talked to but didn’t help move at the time?

How are you acknowledging all those buyers’ home anniversaries?

Who is purchasing the case of champagne (for a bulk discount) you need for your upcoming closings?

Is there a wayward lockbox out there … somewhere?

Being a serious business owner demands the ability to delegate and scale in response to increased business. Consider creating clear processes that you can easily delegate. Then write an honest ad and hire a part-time (or full-time) assistant to be your right hand and brain behind the scenes – you will be glad you did.

If you are doing more than 25 deals a year you can absolutely validate at least a part-time hire.

Need some direction so that you don’t make hiring and training mistakes? Simply email [email protected] and my office will send you my personal hiring guide that I walk agents through in custom coaching sessions.

2. You need to get out of the nest.

Would I offend you if I suggested that new agents who get licensed and step out in their career look around at what all the other agents are doing and start copying that?

Would you disagree if I mentioned that many brokerages keep agents so wrapped in up in their own recipe of scripts, marketing and business practices that the circle becomes stagnant and diluted? Where is your opportunity to disrupt and evolve with the needs of consumers?

You must take back your autonomy, get outside the industry and see what other entrepreneurs are doing, see what other countries are doing, get out from under mom and dad’s wing, take your foundation and build your own career.

Industry can’t offer more than mediocre, generic resources. The websites are just copies of the same generic code (which many agents don’t even bother customizing). CMAs are carbon copies of the last trainer who showed a video and directed you to the plug-and-play Matrix function. Even the way you may be building a team probably came from the Millionaire Real Estate Agent formula, which is decades old. (Don’t get me wrong, I love the book, but it’s not the end, it should be the beginning.)

Shake some spice on yourself and pop out of the “same old same old” into something your customers need and want but haven’t been able to access.

Yes, I’m talking about responsive uniqueness, in part, about your own brand and how you serve your clients. For example, an agent created her own playlist for her sellers to put on when showings were happening. She curated music to increase endorphins and invite relaxation. Result: buyers enjoyed a multi-sensory experience different than any of the other houses they viewed. Sellers were impressed.

Imagine how you can create your own service experience for your clients. Don’t copy. Invent.

3. You need to consider how to get out.

The oldest client I have worked with was 83-years-old. After a stellar career as a helicopter pilot and rubbing elbows with the likes of Fred Astaire and Danny Kaye, Bill became a real estate agent and settled down into domestic life and a career.

But I don’t think he started out with intentions of working until his dying day – so why is he still busting his hump? Because he didn’t have a plan.

Now, I have heard American speakers at conferences profess that an agent can sell their database in order to retire, but I, myself, have not honestly witnessed this theory play out successfully.

Perhaps some readers in city centres like downtown Toronto or Vancouver will attest that this works, but in the rest of the country, in the small towns, in the rural locations, real estate professionals have to consider a local, realistic succession plan.

In my opinion and experience, the best succession plan that results in early retirement is having ideal offspring – but that might not work for everyone!

In this industry, business usually gets better the longer you work. At 60 you might not even have to lead generate anymore, the calls just come in – and that is hard to resist.

So, taking the time to include your roadmap to retirement every year as you consider your business planning is of utmost importance.

What’s that? You haven’t done a business planning exercise recently? Can I offer to send you a custom outline that I use when working with my own clients and help them define their career and life after real estate?

It’s on the house – simply email [email protected] and I will have my office send it to you.