Stigmatized and haunted properties: Edmonton’s Lorri Brewer with Gerald Tostowaryk

After a near-death experience, Edmonton Realtor Lorri Brewer’s life changed dramatically, taking her along a path she never considered.

Story continues below

She now specializes in stigmatized properties. Come along for an out-of-this-world real estate story as I interview Lorri about stigmatized properties, disclosure requirements and haunted houses. Whether we believe in the possibility of these types of experiences or not, it has been a challenging road for my guest and we should be open-minded about the possibilities we explore in this video.