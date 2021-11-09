The next Staging To Sell, What Every Agent Should Know class is scheduled for Monday November 15. This will be the last class of 2021.

It will be delivered via Zoom.

“Here’s a taste of what you get to learn to get your listing show-ready in four hours,” says a news release from the Real Estate Staging Association.

Get the answer to the question, “Does home staging really work?”

Bypass having to personally invest in home staging yourself and how to get more listing clients

How to learn how to get your listings to sell fast and for the most amount of money possible every time

Quickly learn how to confidently deliver the benefits of home staging to your clients that will help them to achieve their sales goals more successfully…without you having to pay for it!

Uncover the secrets that staging pros use that you can implement immediately

“Eliminate needless worry about whether home staging is right for your business…forever!”

The popular class is designed for real estate agents who want to become a Certified Staging Advocate, says the association.

To register, click here.