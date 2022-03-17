Sotheby’s International Realty Canada recently launched new digital business cards exclusively for its real estate agents and brokers. The company says the new proprietary technology makes exchanging contact information and saving it easier and faster for agents and their current and potential clients.

“Identifying the evolving needs in the industry and of our agents and developing and investing in the proprietary technology needed is part of our commitment to providing Sotheby’s International Realty Canada agents with unrivalled global marketing and business solutions,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO. “The development of the digital business cards arose from the need for touchless and more efficient communication and service. In an industry where building relationships is important to business success, we extended this idea of ‘touchless’ to networking.”

The digital business card is a unique QR code, automatically generated for every agent from the company’s proprietary Gateway cloud-based marketing and real estate brokerage management system, that clients can scan using their smartphone. When they do, a link to a digital version of the agent’s business card will appear with the option to instantly add the agent’s contact details to their phone. In addition to traditional contact information, the digital business card includes professional specialties, service areas, as well as professional websites and social media accounts, the company says.

“The digital business card is yet another investment in our ongoing innovation of proprietary technology and is one of many exemplary marketing tools, resources and technology that we’ve developed exclusively for our agents,” says Tahan Martins, director of brand innovation for the company. “The technology we design and develop is rooted in creating a true competitive advantage that elevates our agents’ real estate business.”