Sotheby’s International Realty Canada contributed a record $9.48 billion in Canadian sales volume in 2021, a more than 48-per-cent year-over-year increase, the company says.

Worldwide, Sotheby’s International Realty had a record US$204 billion in global sales volume in 2021.

“The luxury brand’s gains in Canada and in the global market speaks volumes to our ability to swiftly develop and adapt first-rate marketing technology, as well as our strategic ability to expand into new markets,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Our extraordinary milestone also demonstrates the exceptional services, professionalism and expertise of our elite team of more than 700 real estate agents and brokers, as well as our world-class management and staff.”

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada says it was also YouTube’s and Instagram’s No. 1 real estate residential brokerage channels in Canada. Sothebysrealty.com saw more than 46 million visitors in 2021, the most visits to the website in its history. Property videos continued to trend as more buyers start the initial viewing process online. Videos produced by Sotheby’s International Realty agents were played nearly 90 million times – a 50-per-cent increase year-over-year, the company says.

“This milestone in Canadian real estate is attributed to our national team of professional and specialized agents who strive to protect our clients’ interests and investments and fulfill their real estate needs with professional advising and expertise,” says Kottick. “This is also a result of the exceptional standards held across the company in luxury real estate services and experiences and being able to provide those luxury real estate services and experiences to homes at any price point.”