Sotheby’s International Realty Canada hosted its inaugural 2022 Day of Action recently in support of Human Anti-Trafficking Response (HART), a not-for-profit organization committed to raising awareness of human trafficking in Canada, contributing to survivors’ recovery and supporting the development of targeted, fact-based initiatives that address this crisis systemically. Through company-wide fundraising and a matching donation from Miles Nadal, founder and executive chairman of Peerage Capital Group and Kelly Grier-Nadal and their family, more than $120,000 will be donated to HART.

“Nationwide, our team of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada agents, brokers, management and staff have always been committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work in, especially the vulnerable populations whose issues have been exacerbated these last few years,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Our 2022 Day of Action was a fundamental event raising awareness for the cause, providing education on the relentless work that needs to be done, and of course, acknowledging the survivors across Canada.”

The inaugural event, which was held on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, featured guest speakers Miles Nadal, Kelly Grier-Nadal, who is the founder of HART, and Jennifer Bernard, president and CEO, Women’s College Hospital (WCH). Attendees were able to learn how their funding support through HART is helping research partner WCH with informing government policy and researching and implementing accessible, safe and trauma-informed clinical programs.

Grier-Nadal says, “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Realtors, management and staff to a charity that literally saves lives of young women and girls across Canada. HART is so proud of the national research that we are doing with Women’s College Hospital and the national hospital network to bring about important policy and support for victims of human trafficking.”

The donation will go towards research and implementation programs led by HART and WCH and helps them attain the long-term objective of replicating survivor care initiatives across Canada so that more women can be reached.