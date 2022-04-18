Sotheby’s International Realty recently expanded its property marketing presence in the Asia Pacific with a new media partnership with South China Morning Post.

“As a global brand and with Canada being a desirable destination for new immigrants, permanent residents and international students, it’s important for Sotheby’s International Realty Canada to reach potential buyers and investors in Asia,” says Don Kottick, the company’s president and CEO. “Our global marketing network has unrivalled reach in Asia and around the world with often exclusive partners.”

South China Morning Post is a leading news company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century, says Sotheby’s. With headquarters in Hong Kong, it is the city’s newspaper of record and is read online and in print by readers around the world. The new advertising partnership increases Sotheby’s reach and ensures greater visibility to Hong Kong citizens and other Asian consumers searching for homes internationally, the company says.

The brand’s marketing strategy in Asia also includes Juwai.com, Nikkei.com and PropGoLuxury.com.

Sotheby’s maintains an exclusive advertising and publishing partnership with Nikkei, which it says is the most influential news publication in Japan and one of the major media powerhouses in the world, reaching over 50 million monthly readers. PropGOLuxury is a luxury real estate portal for English and Chinese readers, powering the search platforms for major publications including The Financial Times and Z-Property/Zaobao.

Sotheby’s International Realty is the first real estate brand to present listings outside of Japan to Nikkei’s readers. Juwai.com is the No. 1 Chinese international property portal with more than 5.5 million users and seven million pageviews per month in China.

Kottick says, “Our new media partnership with South China Morning Post reflects our ongoing commitment to marketing our clients’ property listings to Canada and the world.”