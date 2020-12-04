Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has named Alan Stewart regional vice president, British Columbia.

Story continues below

“The Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands, Okanagan and Kamloops regions of British Columbia are amongst the most dynamic and active real estate markets in Canada, and we are making strategic decisions to position Sotheby’s International Realty for continued growth in these regions,” says Don Kottick, president & CEO. “The appointment of Stewart to our management team reflects our commitment to our company’s next stages of expansion and will reinforce our commitment to the delivery of extraordinary service, training and support systems to Realtors and clients.”

Stewart has more than 17 years of experience in real estate brokerage leadership and sales. As the former general manager and regional manager at Royal LePage Sussex, he steered brokerage operations and drove the organization’s growth to over 400 real estate professionals in seven offices in Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, says Sotheby’s. He has been a member of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s President’s Club (top one per cent) and Medallion Club (top 10 per cent) for more than 10 years.