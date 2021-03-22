Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has appointed Robert Love as director of marketing technology and Tahan Martins as director of brand innovation. Sotheby’s says the hires “reflect the company’s strategic investment into the next stage of its innovation roadmap, which has seen the company accelerate its launch of custom-built real estate marketing, agent productivity and brokerage administration technology.”

Love has more than 16 years of experience in real estate technology, marketing, communications and training, helping major national and global real estate franchises, offices, agents and developers with technology solutions. Most recently he was a member of the leadership team at PropTech Solutions, where he worked with executives and regional franchise owners from brands such as eXp, Keller Williams, Re/Max, ERA and Coldwell Banker to plan and implement technology platforms used by over 50,000 real estate professionals across more than 60 countries. Prior to this, he held industry relations management positions at RealNet Canada/Altus Group and Top Producer Systems.

Martins joined Sotheby’s in 2007 and has since played a key marketing and technology leadership role at the company, the company says. In addition to overseeing creative and brand at a national level, “he has been pivotal in contributing to the product development strategy and roadmap for the company’s most significant website and marketing technology initiatives, including the ongoing evolution of its consumer website and the company’s recent launch of Gateway, a comprehensive and custom-built suite of sales, marketing, lead generation, client service and brokerage administration technology,” the company says.

“Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is one of the few brokerages who have invested in the development of proprietary technology for both its Realtors and consumers,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO. “While some real estate companies have adopted or tried to build technology for the sake of simply doing something ‘shiny and new’, our goal has always been to develop truly relevant and exclusive tools to enhance agents’ competitive edge and service to clients.”