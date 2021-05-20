Right at Home Realty in Toronto has secured a growth equity investment from Round13 Capital and Torinit Technologies. The equity funding will be dedicated to augmenting Right at Home’s technology platform and accelerate “the company’s leadership position in Ontario’s real estate sector,” it says in a news release.

Right at Home has more than 5,500 salespeople and conducts more than 20,000 transactions annually. It has been the No. l independent brokerage in Canada for eight consecutive years. Round13 Capital is one of Canada’s largest venture capital firms that invests in growth-stage businesses. Torinit is a Toronto-based digital transformation company specializing in large technology implementations and custom digital solutions development.

“Right at Home is the market-leading brokerage with an established track record of growth and innovation. We will be working closely with the team at Right at Home to build on their best-in-class platform and accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in the brokerage industry,” says Brahm Klar, partner, Round13 Capital. “Right at Home’s disruption in the brokerage industry began with offering a favourable alternative to the outdated commission split model and is continuing with the deployment of technology.”

John Lusink, president of Right at Home Realty, says, “The Canadian real estate market landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Against this backdrop, we are continuing to build on our legacy of industry disruption by making continuous investments that ensure our vast network of Realtors have access to global-calibre technology platforms and solutions that support their success, and that of their clients.”