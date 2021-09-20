Realtors are judged on both a conscious and subconscious level, based on how they present themselves before prospects and clients. Delivering one-to-one or group presentations requires proper structure, delivery and confidence. And confidence is achieved through multiple interactions and practice, just picking up the phone to speak with a complete stranger. Delivering a presentation and asking for the deal is key for achieving results. Having a strong brand identity is an integral part of the equation.

Nino Monaco, founder and creative director of Aooga Designs says, “The definition of brand identity pertains to the visual elements of a brand. I would suggest that image is a close cousin and to that end your voice and therefore interactions with your audience needs to be consistent with your brand. You do not want to build a brand identity which speaks one way about you and your business while your interactions with the real world are not consistent with that voice.”

Brand identity tells the audience the who, the what, the how and why. It should be the aim of any business to demonstrate that they are not just one voice of many but an authority in their chosen field.

There are more real estate agents out there than ever before. Thus, having a strong brand identity is even more important than ever. Developing a strong brand takes a carefully plotted out strategy and is not just some happy accident.

“Ultimately your consistent approach to your web and social media presence will garner an increase in credibility, audience growth and conversions. It is crucial to start as you mean to go on,” Monaco says.

A few common mistakes that businesses make with their brand identity:

They “Frankenstein” their identity together with no understanding of how damaging such an approach is. “The idea of putting a Band-Aid on your brand identity is like brushing your teeth while eating Oreo cookies,” Monaco says.

Businesses view their brand as a pretty design using personal favourite colours, rather than as what the images and words say to its audience, coupled with motivators to act. Congruency is key.

They have not taken a client journey, nor have they done full audits of one or more competitors. This process is key, and not to be overlooked in the distilling of your brand voice.

Every business needs to understand who their audience is and what motivates them. They need to understand that conversions come when a strategy is put into place founded in building awareness, interest and desire.

“In caring and nurturing for my clients I have found that listening and having genuine empathy have propelled my working relationships forward. These are not mere projects but lifelong journeys which people have taken. It is very personal to them and when they allow you to be part of that journey, they have trusted you and this is a gift on many levels. Educating anyone without the trust component can come off as a mere lecture, or a hard sell,” Monaco says.