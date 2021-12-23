Realtors across the Lower Mainland raised more than $134,000 for Canadian Red Cross disaster relief efforts in B.C. during the 27th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive.

During the two-week campaign, members of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Real Estate Board also collected enough blankets and warm clothing to help keep thousands of residents warm during the winter months.

“Realtors are community advocates and our communities are in need right now,” says Taylor Biggar, REBGV chair.

Of the money raised, $109,712 was donated by Realtors in Greater Vancouver. Fraser Valley Realtors contributed $24,921 for a total of $134,633. With the provincial and federal governments each committing to match flood relief donations to the Red Cross, dollar for dollar, this year’s Blanket Drive fundraising effort will result in a total donation of $403,899.

“Our members stepped up and answered the call, helping those in our community to meet basic human needs,” FVREB president Larry Anderson says. “By collecting blankets for local charities and making financial donations towards flood relief, it’s these acts of generosity which reflect a proud legacy of giving, which began over 100 years ago.”

This year’s campaign was extended an extra week to allow more time to raise funds and collect enough warm winter clothing to help over 25,000 Lower Mainland residents in need to stay warm during the winter months.

During this annual campaign, more than 100 Lower Mainland real estate offices serve as drop-off locations for clothing donations. Realtor volunteers then collect, sort and deliver the donations to local charities. All clothing donations remain in the same community in which they are collected. More than 70 Lower Mainland charities will receive clothing donations from the blanket drive this year.