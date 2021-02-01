Kirk Fournier of Sutton Group Quantum Oakville in Oakville, Ont. has been named the top agent in Canada for 2020 by Rate-My-Agent.com. The review site analyzes all the ratings and reviews on the site to compile a list of the Top 100 Real Estate Agents in Canada.

Story continues below

“Unlike other agent ranking sites, agents can’t pay to have negative reviews removed or hidden and cannot pay to be included on the list of top-rated agents,” says Rate-My-Agent in a news release.

The company won’t disclose exactly how it verifies reviews “to protect the integrity of the process,” but it says “there have been many attempts by agents to game the system and rankings, which is why we keep our algorithms a closely held secret.”

This year the company has started penalizing agents caught cheating. “It’s not fair to the agents who earn their reviews honestly, so we implemented a penalty system.” As some agents have suggested, cheating should be reported to provincial regulators.

Kirk had 102 reviews and a “success ratio” of 100 per cent. Agents are rated on knowledge, professionalism, responsiveness, usefulness of website, value of service, marketing reach and lead generation, and home prep and staging advice.

Second place went to Amy Assaad of Royal LePage Du Quartier, Montreal.

The rest of the top 10 agents are:

3. Kate Broddick, Sutton, Brantford, Ont.

4. Jennifer Queen, Re/Max Professionals, Winnipeg

5. Mitch Stretch, Realty Executives, Saskatoon

6. Jamie Swaile, Re/Max Performance, Winnipeg

7. LJ Aguinaga, LJ Immobilier Realties, Montreal

8. Ben Sweet, Meredith Miller and Darren Yee, Re/Max iRealty Innovations, Calgary

9. Stephanie Ostash, Royal LePage Kelowna, Kelowna, B.C.

10. Amber Jenings, Peak Point Real Estate Brokerage, Wiarton, Ont.