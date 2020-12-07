With only a few weeks left until the end of year, business owners are starting to look ahead to 2021 to get our marketing plans in place.

While open houses and door knocking may make a comeback later in 2021, the movement to doing things digitally is not going to change. So, you need to decide which online activities are going to bring you clients next year.

Reviews:

Having positive reviews from happy clients is great, but in order to collect them, you need to have channels set up and a plan to ask for testimonials.

Your Facebook page is a great start, but make sure you’re set up on Google Business before 2021. Having an active profile here means that when people look you up on Google, they quickly have access to your website, contact information and reviews.

In order to leave a review, somebody must be signed into a Google account, so Google knows they are real. Get into the habit of asking for a review after each transaction – you can set up an email template that goes out after every transaction with a link to your Google business page. It’s free!

Email:

Having an email marketing plan in place will help you do two things:

Stay in touch with your past clients. A good monthly email will get people opening your email, keeping you top of mind when a friend or someone in their network talks about moving. Nurture relationships with people who find you online. Prospects are going to find you online. If you’re asking them to register through your website or via a Facebook lead ad, you need to have a plan to engage them right away, whether they’re potential buyers or sellers. Even if it’s as simple as a welcome email and then a second email asking them to connect with you on social media, it sets the tone and lets them know what to expect when you move them to your newsletter list.

Action steps you can take now:

Get your contact list together. Pull the email addresses from wherever they are currently. Make sure you have first names so you can personalize your email. Enter in the home purchase anniversary date. Enter in their birthday if you can find it (many of your clients will have their birthdays on Facebook).

Social media:

Since the pandemic started, we’ve been spending a lot more time on social media. Now is a great time to do a bit of an audit. What social media channels are you currently using? Are you getting any results? One thing to consider for the next year is focussing on one social media site, learning how it works best and generating some engagement before moving on to something else.

Tip: Check out your competition. See what they’re posting that’s generating comments and shares but also see what isn’t working for them. It can help inspire your own efforts.

Video:

If you’re not yet using video in your marketing, make 2021 the year to you do it. Short of being in person, nothing conveys your personality, your charm and your charisma (and I know you’ve got them) like video. Click here for some how-to suggestions. Whether it’s a market update, a profile of a local shop or restaurant or a walk-through of your latest listing, video is content that keeps on giving. You can put your video in an email, on a YouTube channel, on your website and on your social media. All you need to get started are a newish phone, a ring light with a tripod and a teleprompter app.

Now is a good time to figure out where you want to focus your marketing efforts in 2021, but don’t neglect to take some time off. If you don’t start the year a little refreshed, you’ll burn out.