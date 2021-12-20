On January 1, Paul Gravelle will assume the role of chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton. He has been on the Board of Directors since 2020 and served as the chair-elect in 2021.

Gravelle began his career as a Realtor in May 1995. “Paul continuously educates himself to stay current with the real estate market and evolving market trends,” says the association in a news release.

He is an active member of the association and served on several of its committees. He has also been involved in several working groups through the Alberta Real Estate Association.

His fellow board members for 2022 are chair-elect Melanie Boles, past chair Tom Shearer and directors Darlene Reid, Gary Zimmel, Jodie Allen, Jim Dhillon, Parm Sidhu and Sheldon Johnston.