To support the relief efforts in Ukraine, the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation (ORCF) is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross through the CREA Realtors Care campaign.

“As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine rages on, we recognize the need to support the people of Ukraine in any way we can and that is why we are donating $100,000 to assist in the relief efforts,” says Heather Arnott, ORCF board president. “Through this donation, Ontario Realtors wish to express solidarity with the innocent lives being impacted by the devastation in Ukraine. As part of the global community, we are inspired by the strength and bravery displayed by the people of Ukraine fighting for their freedom and we are hoping for an end to the crisis.”

The donation will support the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, helping provide humanitarian assistance and alleviate suffering in Ukraine. It will go towards providing immediate and ongoing relief efforts in the country, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities that arise in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced, says ORCF.

For more information about the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, visit the Canadian Red Cross website. To make a tax-receiptable contribution to the Canadian Red Cross securely, visit the Realtors Care donation page.