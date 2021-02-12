Roger Kolbuc, a long-time Realtor serving Ontario’s Muskoka region, has died, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada announced.

Story continues below

“For over half a century, Roger Kolbuc’s name and reputation have been synonymous with Muskoka real estate; in fact, a history book about real estate in the region would definitely include a chapter about his numerous contributions,” says Sotheby’s. “Roger, a devoted husband and parent, leaves two daughters, Emma and Kaitlan, and his son, Evan. Emma recently joined the Kolbuc Halloran Team following in her father’s footsteps.”

Dianne Usher, managing broker at Sotheby’s says, “Roger was so proud when we announced in January that Emma was joining the Kolbuc Halloran Team, it was beautiful to see him radiate such pride when sharing this news.”

After starting his career as real estate agent 50 year ago with Fox Real Estate in Toronto, Kolbuc eventually decided that he preferred the entrepreneurial route, the company says. He founded his own brokerage called Bayline Real Estate in Foot’s Bay, Mactier and the Muskoka’s in 1982, which he eventually franchised with Coldwell Banker. In 2014, he joined Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, launching its Foot’s Bay satellite office.

He and Ross Halloran created the Kolbuc Halloran Team within Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, which is still active. “This team has played a pivotal role in the substantial market share that the company enjoys to this day in the Muskoka region and beyond,” the company says.

“Roger’s passion for all things real estate was truly infectious, with a 50-year career that included him as real estate broker, a certified appraiser, home builder and marina operator,” says Halloran. “Roger was known for his tireless work ethic, extensive local and industry knowledge and his selfless generosity.”

He served as president of the Parry Sound Real Estate Board and devoted immeasurable amounts of time and effort to organized real estate over the years, the company says. He also volunteered with numerous non-profit organizations such as the local school board.

Halloran says Kolbuc was also known for his famous kernels of wisdom, such as “the only true lessons that you learn in real estate are the ones that cost you money,” and his go-to line, “come with me and let me show you a lovely piece of property.”

Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Canada says, “Sadly, we lost a real estate icon, but his impact will continue to positively influence the real estate industry in Muskoka, and beyond. Thank you, Roger, for all you have given to your local community and to our profession. You will definitely be missed.”