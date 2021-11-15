Nimmi Bhatia recently joined Paul and Christian Associates at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in Toronto. Prior to entering the luxury residential real estate field, she worked in Dubai, England, California and Toronto. “She even had the enviable assignment of working on the contents of Sir Elton John’s London residence,” says the company in a news release.

“Real estate prices have reached levels where people question whether they can afford to buy. Hidden value still exists in today’s hot market,” says Bhatia. “It’s all about the collaboration of client, Realtor and outside professionals, as a team. Expertise and advice are where the Realtor can really enhance the process.”

The Paul and Christian Associates team is led by Paul Maranger, broker and senior VP, sales and Christian Vermast, sales rep and senior VP, sales.

“Nimmi’s keen eye on design can better help sellers prepare their home for sale to maximize their financial outcome,” says the team in a news release. “Staging can look contrived, whereas outstanding design makes a property feel like an elegant home. And buyers benefit from design expertise to help them ascertain the quality of the current renovation and to prepare a cost budget for changes they wish to make.”