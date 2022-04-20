Montreal-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec recently welcomed residential and commercial real estate broker Marc Smadja to the firm.

Smadja, previously with Engel and Völkers in Montreal, “has made a name for himself as a highly respected and successful broker representing his loyal clientele with the utmost passion and dedication,” the company says in a news release. “His unquestionable business ethics have also allowed him to gain both the respect and trust of his colleagues in the field.”

Smadja says, “Real estate and investing are two of my biggest passions so it goes without saying that I am thrilled to join such a reputable brokerage. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec is a leading real estate brokerage that puts its people first and is also directly linked to one of the most successful investors in the world, Warren Buffett.”

Sacha Brosseau, the company’s founder and CEO, says, “Having Marc Smadja as one of our family members solidifies the fact that we only look to be associated with those brokers that are successful, ethical and respected.”

Brosseau says two other brokers at the firm, Candis Noble and Zsolt Fischer, recommended Smadja to the firm. “Good brokers want to work with and be associated to other good brokers. It is a key part of our culture, and one of the many things that makes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec such an amazing company to be a part of,” says Brosseau.

The company opened in May 2020. It has a roster of 20 brokers servicing areas in and around Montreal, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships. Brosseau says he plans on growing his firm selectively and through the recommendations of its members.

“This is a people business, and I trust my people implicitly. More importantly, I appreciate and respect each and every one of them,” he says.