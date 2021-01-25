Broker Della Parker decided to co-list the largest house ever offered for sale on Prince Edward Island with Michael Poczynek. She wanted to give her sister’s 13,000-square-foot mansion the “best shot and the best chance of success” by getting it in front of as many potential buyers as possible.

Parker, who has been in real estate for 21 years, says she has a good network and contacts through her brokerage, Coldwell Banker/Parker Realty, but pairing up with Poczynek of Century 21 Northumberland Realty, the go-to guy for high-profile listings, made sense.

Parker, who looks after other agents as part of her duties as a broker, appreciates that Poczynek is a sales rep who offers invaluable “boots on the ground.”

Together, the two are marketing the spectacular waterfront estate on nine acres, which is listed for $4.75 million. The five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has a plethora of quality features and finishes, and light, bright living space designed for entertaining. It also has two guest quarters to provide space for overnight company. The property also has a boathouse.

The owner’s friend has an estate called Birdsong, and the owner has always loved that name, Parker says. So that combined with all the songbirds on the land and birds on the waterfront made it the perfect name for this property.

It took more than two years to build the residence, which offers elegance, luxury, beauty and comfort. It has a geothermal heating system, an indoor pool, a balcony, multiple fireplaces and a wine-tasting room. There is an attached three-car heated garage and multiple driveways.

The home is attracting a lot of attention, with most potential buyers from southern Ontario and Ottawa.

These are buyers who are moving the purchase of their dream home to the front burner during the pandemic. Poczynek says they’re looking for island living. “People are paranoid and tired of the hustle and bustle.”

These buyers had dreams of moving some day but the timeline has been accelerated thanks to the ability to work from home.

“Many buyers are in the financial industry, over 50-years-old, into retirement and want a place that has space for family to stay when they visit. They may own multiple houses and want a unique trophy property,” he says.

Parker, who has been in real estate for 21 years, says Prince Edward Island has an easy lifestyle and low COVID-19 numbers. “It’s one of the safest places, in COVID and ordinary times. It offers a beautiful quality of life.”

Poczynek says the P.E.I. market is “fantastic. It’s never been better in my 22 years in real estate.” His business is up 57 per cent and many brokers have told him they’ve had seen 30-per-cent increases.

Some people are buying in P.E.I. sight unseen. Although half a million dollars is a big number on the island, he says it’s not considered a lot in other markets. In P.E.I. you can get 10-plus acres on the water and with a barn for $500,000, a new house on the water for $685,000 and a property in Charlottetown for $400,000.

People buying in P.E.I. are either from P.E.I., have been to P.E.I. or know someone in P.E.I., Poczynek says.

He says he is constantly marketing at “110 per cent, seven days a week.” At the beginning of 2020, he bought 360-video equipment and has since done half-hour “candid videos” that include everything down to the breaker panel. Satellite images and Google Street View are also employed to give potential buyers a feel for the property and area.

“People underestimate the work, time and money that goes into selling these high-end properties. They can take years to sell,” says Poczynek.

“It’s a spectacular house that everyone wants but not everybody can afford,” Parker says.