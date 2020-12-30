With social media on the rise and Zoom or Team calls becoming the new norm, is the art of cold calling something of the past?

Nothing beats picking up the phone and having a real live voice to connect with. A person with whom who you can share a simple conversation and a quick chuckle.

Cold calling is often avoided so agents don’t have to feel rejected dial after dial. With Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and other social media platforms, it is really easy to avoid making those dreaded phone calls to strangers every day. People are becoming more and more hooked on their phones, tablets and other pieces of technology. Response rates are expected to be instant, both for personal and professional reasons. Waiting for a “Yes I am interested” or “No I am not” is a thing of the past. Or is it?

What if you could connect to some of those people and have meaningful first conversations about what you do? Isn’t the purpose of picking up the phone to turn those cold calls into warmer discussions? And what if every call did not lead to those feelings of rejection, but a sense of victory?

Cold calling comes down to three things:

The right mindset: Knowing and believing that what you do will benefit others.

Knowing and believing that what you do will benefit others. Confidence: Knowing and believing in yourself, and that you have something worthwhile to say.

Knowing and believing in yourself, and that you have something worthwhile to say. Persistence: Knowing and believing that it takes more than one or two tries to get in the door.

Cold calling is not for the weak of heart. You will hear every excuse in the book. You will get hung up on. People will lead you on with no intention of doing business with you. You will also get left waiting on the line until you realize that no one is going to come back to speak to you.

But if you know this and expect this is part of the overall process, how will you react to those people who admire your perseverance, passion and excitement for your business? How will you be seen by those people who actually agree to meet with you because you kept going when everyone else quit?

Have the guts to stick with your message and remind yourself of why you do what you do every day. Allow social media platforms to be an add-on to what you do and watch the results come.