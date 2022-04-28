The Canadian chapter of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), is launching a rebrand and new website, scheduled for May 5. The Canadian rebrand is an integral part of a marketing strategy aimed at raising awareness of the specialized services business brokers can provide to buyers and sellers of Canadian businesses, as well as investors.

Story continues below

“With an increasing number of Canadian businesses changing hands, the time is right to take IBBA Canada to the next level,” says president Craig White. “With the baby boomer generation looking to transition into retirement and many businesses needing to change their ownership structure or attract new investors following the pandemic, there is a tremendous need for the services of a professional business intermediary. We want to make Canadian business owners and prospective buyers and investors aware of the many services a professional business broker brings to the table, and how they can make a significant contribution to the outcome of a transaction.”

The rebrand will establish a distinct identity for the Canadian chapter and will include a new redesigned logo and a new website that will showcase the membership and services of the Canadian chapter. “Our new logo was inspired by a recognizable symbol of Canada, the maple leaf, and represents growth, collaboration and resourcefulness. The logo retains the existing font and colour to align with the international mark and will be flexible for use across all social media platforms, including a new Canadian LinkedIn page,” says IBBA Canada marketing director Aldrin Fernandes. “Our new website will make it easier for business buyers and sellers to understand the services of business intermediaries and access our membership here in Canada.”

IBBA Canada is committed to raising the professionalism of business brokers through specialized education and networking. “The sad reality is that when some business owners retire, they simply close their doors, rather than realizing the value that they have worked so hard to establish,” says White. “Our organization helps business intermediaries across Canada to develop their skills and better connect with buyers, sellers and investors. An experienced business intermediary is essential to establishing a value for a business and offering professional guidance to bring the transaction to a successful conclusion. Our services should be seen as a necessity in the sale of a business, not an option. Our new identity and communication platforms will help us get this important message out to both the public and prospective members.”

The new IBBA Canada website is scheduled to go live on May 5, during an all-day IBBA Canada Meeting, which precedes the International Business Brokers 2022 Annual Conference “Elevate Your Success” in Denver on May 6 – 7.