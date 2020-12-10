How to support your marketing for ultimate return

To put a roof on a house, we need walls. To put walls up, we need a foundation. To start the foundation, we need footings. Everything needs support.

Over the past month I’ve talked a lot about goal setting and getting prepped for your new year. Part of bringing it all to life is having an action plan for each goal we want to achieve. Part of the action plan is your marketing. Just like a house, for your marketing to be effective, it needs support. Watch the video as we review how to ensure your marketing plan will help you achieve those goals you set.