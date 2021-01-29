The last year has been challenging for every industry, real estate included. Realtors were forced to become more adaptable than ever before. Every time a plan was made, the world would shift and throw the plans off course.

While it was a tough year, it was also an incredible lesson in how to plan when nothing is set in stone. Adaptability is the name of the game.

Setting one large goal for 2021 isn’t realistic because no one knows what the market will look like down the line; but what you can do is break down your big goal into quarterly goals that can be adapted when things change.

We have been coaching our clients to set a quarterly revenue goal. We believe that Q1 will be slower this year, so adjust your Q1 goal to around 50 per cent. Then, make up for the decrease in later quarters when the market is likely to pick up again. Here’s what your quarterly goals might look like:

Quarter 1: around 50 per cent of the revenue goal

Quarter 2: 130 per cent of the revenue goal

Quarter 3: 120 per cent of the revenue goal

Quarter 4: 100 per cent of the revenue goal

Even though your revenue goal in Q1 is lower than the rest, you should use this time to prepare for Q2. Step up your lead generation, appointment numbers and database building.

The unpredictability of the market during a pandemic can cause frustration, confusion and exhaustion. It’s important to remember that this is temporary. Keep pushing through; keep setting goals. These tips will help you stay focused.

Tip #1: Create the plan… and stop planning

Overplanning causes analysis paralysis. Once you’ve created a plan to hit your quarterly goals, put down the pen and start executing. Act and adapt as needed.

Tip #2: Plan three or four focus days per week

Focus days are the days you commit to hustling hard. These are the days you take massive strides toward your goals and maintain extreme focus. Only plan three to four days of this per week because your mind and body need the other days to rejuvenate while doing less intense work. Think of it like physical training. You have your arms days, legs days and core days; however your body needs a break to rest to get stronger for your next work out.

Tip #3: Meditate daily

This is a real tip for succeeding in business. To perform optimally in this market, you need to reduce stress and body inflammation. Meditation is an amazing tool for this.

Tip #4: Focus on the “who”

When you ask yourself, “How am I going to do this during a pandemic?” switch the question to “who.” There is always someone who can introduce you to new leads, teach you how to use a new program and coach you on better strategies. For every challenge, find the person who will help you overcome it.

Tip #5: Use visuals

When you start losing motivation, use visual cues to remind you of your goals. It could be a vision board, your laptop screen or even your phone background. Keep your eye on the prize, literally.

Are you ready to make 2021 the year you finally hit your targets? Even in a pandemic, you can do this! Practice makes perfect!