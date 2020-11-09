Lead generation is increasingly challenging right now and building on those relationships even more so. It’s hard to get to know someone when you can’t actually meet in person; a video call only gets you so far.

The most valuable thing you can do for your business is to nurture the relationships you already have. Start with the people you’re connected to on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram by inviting them to sign up for your email list.

The average post on Facebook reaches about two per cent of the people who like your page. The average email you send will land in almost 100 per cent of people’s in boxes. They won’t all read it, but they’ll see your name and that’s a close second because we know the value of repetition.

Nobody wants to receive more email, so you need to use more engaging language than “sign up for my newsletter”. Let people know what they’ll receive, whether it’s early access to new listings, exclusive content or expert advice on the market.

If you have an active presence on social media, it’s not hard to ask people to give up their email address. There are a number of ways you can do this, if you are using email marketing software like MailChimp or Constant Contact.

Facebook:

Add the app. You’ll see a Join My List tab on your home page or to make it more visible, customize the call to action button under your banner photo. You can point someone towards making a call, visiting your website or signing up for your mailing list.

You can also do regular asks when you post your monthly email on Facebook. Let people know you send out a great monthly email and post the link, inviting them to sign up. Take it a step further and boost the newsletter, choosing the “People Who Like Your Page” audience.

LinkedIn:

On your profile you have the opportunity to include three links. I suggest including your main business website, your Facebook page and the link to allow people to sign up for your newsletter. It will show up when people look for your contact information and you never know when somebody is going to look you up. Give them an easy way to stay in touch with you. As with Facebook, you can share your email on LinkedIn and ask people to click the link if they want to receive this in their inbox.

Make sure you have an automatic welcome email set up. It should have the same design as your newsletter so they recognize you when you land in their inbox.

Any email marketing software you’re using should be giving you these options. The value of setting this up is that it works in the background for you, so every time somebody visits you on your social media sites, whether it’s Facebook or LinkedIn or even Instagram, they can click a link and give you their contact information and you can further build your relationship through your email marketing. If you have any questions about how to set this up or best practices, please get in touch.