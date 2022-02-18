Anyone who’s been in the real estate industry knows how overwhelming it can be for a brand-new agent. Before prepping for open houses and ordering magnets with your face on them, there are tools to learn, training sessions to attend and goals to set.

Speaking from experience, here are some key tips to follow:

The first day:

First days are a lot! From learning the ins and outs of the brokerage you just joined to trying to set up your email account, there may not be a lot of actual real estate work happening, but there’s one important thing to do – set the foundation for a good relationship with your brokerage owner. Chances are they’ve got lots of experience to draw from and you’re far from the first agent they’ve welcomed into their office, so take their advice on what training will help you settle in and hit the ground running.

The first week:

The best way to spend your first days is to learn what tools your brokerage has to offer you. Your brand’s tools were made with productivity in mind and by taking the time to go through all the related training, you’ll be in the best position to get full use out of them. Learn how your CRM can help you reach your soon-to-be-long list of contacts, and work with the marketing tools to figure out how you can reach out to potential clients and leave an impression. In the digital age, brands are investing in technology that can guide new agents through a busy market and help them gain business in no time.

The first month:

A lot of new Realtors have goals of being their own boss but you need more than that – you need a strategy. Stats show that a significant number of new Realtors leave the industry within their first five years, so break down your future goals into daily tasks that ensure you’re building a foundation for the rest of your career. See what tools your brand has to help your long-term goal setting and don’t be afraid to reach out to your broker and go over your plan for your first five years.

The first year:

You’ve figured out the tools, you know what you want from your first five years and you have listings! The best way to capitalize on your momentum is to grow your sphere of influence, and that’s where networking comes in. Does your brokerage have social events? Be sure to take part and get to know the others in your office – you may find future team members. Annual conferences are a great way to meet Realtors from across the country, and you never know who might keep you in mind the next time one of their clients is in your area. Find out if your brokerage or brand is involved in charitable initiatives. Giving back to the community is a great way to get your name out to clients and contribute to a good cause.

The real estate industry can be daunting – but if you joined, it was because you knew you have what it takes to make it. Set goals, learn your tools, follow your plan and build relationships within your brokerage and you’ll find you have everything you need to thrive in this business.