Engel & Völkers recently launched its Private Office Web Portal.

“As a luxury brokerage company, we are delighted to provide this kind of service to our clients who are looking to sell or buy exclusive real estate all around the world,” says Constantin von Dalwigk, global head of Private Office Engel & Völkers. “Delivering this sophisticated, tailor-made platform is key for us to cultivate long-term client relationships and continue to bestow the best service our company is known for.”

The portal serves Engel & Völkers’ high net worth clients globally. By registering and logging-in, users will be able to search “the most extraordinary exclusive real estate listings in the Engel & Völkers portfolio, some of which are not available on the public market and thus are invitation only,” says the company in a news release. “They will also have access to advisors who are experts in luxury real estate and whose daily business involves working with particularly discerning clients, placing utmost discretion first in their service approach.”

The portal will also provide users with up-to-date market reports and information, the company says.

“Through the Private Office Web Portal we provide our advisors with new digital opportunities to market even their confidential properties more efficiently,” says Stuart Siegel, head of Private Office in the Americas. “We can offer our clients a special added service thanks to the comprehensive way in which properties are showcased.”

Engel and Völkers Private Office is an internationally operating premium property advisory founded in 2007. It has 210 advisors globally and “provides discreet access to premium real estate in the world’s most sought-after locations, including opportunities that cannot be marketed publicly,” the company says.