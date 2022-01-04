D. Pal Singh is a new franchisee with Century 21 Realty Heroes in Brampton, Ont. He started as an independent brokerage owner in 2019 and with quick-growing success, Singh decided to join Century 21 Canada for their support and tech tools.

Singh has been in the real estate industry for almost 20 years, working as a sales representative for over six years with Century 21. After coming to Canada in the late ’90s, he decided to combine his entrepreneurial spirit and experience from his family’s real estate business in India and pursue a real estate career. During a brainstorming session with a creative friend, they came up with “Realty Heroes”, describing Singh as a superhero when it came to helping his clients buy or sell their homes. His Superman marketing became iconic in Brampton, with people doing his signature hero pose anytime they would see him or his branded car. Because of the brand’s success within his market, Singh decided to use the name when he opened his independent brokerage in 2019.

In only two years, the Realty Heroes team became successful but found they were starting to hit a ceiling, the company says. “We wanted to create an office which has the best technology, as that is one of the most important things in today’s real estate market,” he says.

Century 21 Realty Heroes currently has 14 agents and intends to grow with a revamped business plan and new partnerships. The office is designed to help motivate agents to improve their production and reach their goals. “Each wall features a motivational quote and helps contribute to our culture,” Singh says. “Our atmosphere is not like any other real estate office. We have a great group of like-minded individuals who all help and push each other to be successful.”