MoxiWorks has formed a new partnership with Century 21 Canada to provide its suite of technology through a new platform called HUB21. The platform is now available to all Century 21 Canada Realtors.

The company says its integrated tools are centred on sphere methodology that increases agents’ repeat and referral business by 54 per cent, while lowering overall technology, training and support costs for the brokerage.

MoxiWorks says that HUB21 is “built by real estate for real estate with an emphasis on sphere selling, making agents great with the people who already know, like and trust them. Agents can now stay focused on building relationships that drive business instead of having to worry about figuring out cumbersome technology.”

It’s an open-cloud network including a productivity dashboard and CRM, presentation tool and CMA, marketing automation centre, customizable website platform and company intranet.

Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada says, “Our new HUB21 platform, powered by MoxiWorks is incredible technology. Not only does it have everything an agent needs to be successful, the different segments of the platform work together, meaning our agents can spend time understanding their clients’ needs and delivering an excellent experience.”

“During the pandemic, the need for technology solutions in the real estate industry became more vital than ever before,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks.

MoxiWorks is used in more than 800 brokerages by more than 400,000 agents across North America.