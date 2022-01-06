The Century 21 Canada network recently took part in the Canadian Management Academy, a five-day event where new franchisees, established brokers and managers had the opportunity to learn new strategies for navigating the challenges in today’s market and running profitable brokerages.

The event, held virtually, was facilitated by Chris Leader of Leader’s Edge Training, who draws from over 30 years of industry experience as a brokerage owner, manager and trainer. Each day focused on a separate challenge: business planning, running a profitable brokerage, recruiting to your culture, retaining a loyal salesforce and “servant leadership”.

“By hosting the event virtually, we saw increased participation this year with 65 registrants – some of them long-time Century 21 Canada owners, some of them newer to running their brokerage,” says Todd Shyiak, VP of national network development. “We were really proud to offer complimentary registration to our newer brokers so that we can support their growth and help them chart a successful course as they learn what strategies work best for their companies in this industry.”

Virtual sessions didn’t hold back the chance for new owners to network with experienced industry peers. “One of the things I loved most about the CMA was having the chance to converse with other broker/owners and hear how they’ve built a successful brokerage, what their best practices are and how I can provide value to my agents. You can’t put a price on real conversations with real people,” says Brandon Nimigon, owner of Century 21 Granite Realty Group.

Amanda Ward, broker and manager of Century 21 Miller Real Estate, says the most helpful part of the event “is the ability to identify gaps in your business so that you can focus on improving the right aspects of your brokerage. I find that it can be difficult to identify your weak points and this training definitely helped me see where I need to focus my efforts going forward.”

The daily Zoom sessions also included presentations from the Century 21 Canada head office team on various corporate programs and upcoming plans.

The company hosts the event annually.