Building systems for a scalable real estate business

Specializing in business planning, goal setting, sales training, lead generation and conversion, Janet Miller helps real estate agents and their teams leverage their strengths. Licensed since 2010, Miller has over time become the go-to for many peak performers in the business across North America, applying the Tom Ferry training and coaching program.

Setting up a proper schedule and system from working in the business to eventually working full-time “on” the business as the CEO, she will help you build a success plan to a predictable and scalable real estate career. She also created the No Matter What Journal, a goals journal and quarterly planner that guides you through your year in 91-day intervals.

Watch our interview with Janet Miller.