Brokers at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec recently visited the Salvation Army facilities to help pack boxes of toys for children in need throughout the province of Quebec.

Story continues below

“What I love is that this idea was suggested by one of our team members, showcasing the quality of the individuals that make this great and growing company,” says Sacha Brosseau, the company’s founder and CEO. “This has surely been a challenging year for everyone, but even more so for those less fortunate.”

Brosseau adds, “Family is one of our core values. Actions speak louder than words and we want to do more than simply write a cheque. Getting involved and physically participating in volunteering opportunities not only creates a bond within the team, but more importantly brings joy to others.”

The company opened its flagship office in September and now has 17 brokers working in the Montreal area. It recently launched its newest tool for its brokers, Archive, which allows customers to receive accurate statistical information on property views and gives brokers access to important documents and marketing materials, including the direct distribution of mailings through Canada Post.