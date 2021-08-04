Making an apartment look expensive before listing it on the market is the smartest piece of advice a Realtor can give to their clients. A few minor tweaks can amp up the appearance of the home and increase its value. So, you must educate your clients, let them know why it’s vital that a home appears luxurious and how they can benefit a lot by investing a little. These six tips should be a go-to for any Realtor who wants to help clients earn more and sell houses faster.

1. Art makes everything better

Art pieces can significantly contribute to the value of an apartment. If your clients are objecting to staging and making significant changes, you should advise them to get a few eye-catching pieces and framing them in gorgeous frames. These don’t have to be paintings from famous artists; instead, they can find local artists they like and support them. Other great ideas are thrift stores and flea markets.

Some of the larger art pieces don’t even have to be framed and hung. One of the latest interior design trends is paintings that lean on the wall or shelves. This is perfect for owners who don’t want to drill their walls but still want to include fabulous art. When potential buyers see that the apartment is decorated with art, they’ll instantly feel like they’re in a high-end gallery. Buying art is an excellent tip for all rooms and will ideally upgrade any minimalist interior décor.

2. Carefully selected window treatments

Many apartment owners forget how important windows and window treatments are, so remind them. Large windows, decorated with suitable curtains, drapes and hardware, can instantly hook buyers. Curtains and drapes can elevate the luxury in the home, so carefully selecting the length and type can make rooms appear more spacious and enhance the entire appearance. First, the length should be from ceiling to floor to visually increase the height. Second, although thick fabrics are luxurious, it’s a good idea to combine them with sheer materials that allow enough natural sunlight to enter.

Since the beauty is in the details, the owners should also pay a lot of attention to choosing hardware that will fit with the rest of the décor. Before purchasing curtain rods, measure the length of the window frame. One of our secret pro tips is to always opt for long drapery rods, because they will make the windows appear larger, and give the clients more space to open their curtains whenever they need to. This lets more natural light into the apartment, creating an illusion of more spacious rooms.

3. Change old doors

Old doors are not a good look for an apartment. Your clients can try and give them a new look with a fresh coat of paint, but that won’t always do the job. When they want to increase the value of their home, it’s a good idea to get new doors. Many affordable options look luxurious and will really boost the price of the property.

New doors can be installed within days, which makes it an easy, fast fix. If the rest of the décor is minimalist, the doors can be a little extra, and they’ll become a centrepiece in the apartment.

4. Upgrade the cabinets

If a complete kitchen renovation is not in your client’s budget, recommend that they spice up the cabinets. A gorgeous kitchen is an undeniable hook for potential buyers. If your clients have the budget, advise them to change the countertops and all the kitchen hardware. When it comes to the cabinets, one way to amp them up is to replace the doors, and another way is a fresh coat of paint.

5. Get creative with lighting

Great lighting makes everything appear better, larger and more expensive. The owners can use various lighting fixtures to accent the best parts of their home and hide the points they don’t love as much. Aside from gorgeous chandeliers, you should think about statement pendant lights in rooms such as the kitchen and the bedroom.

Table lamps and wall sconces are another way to make an apartment look deluxe. Luckily, these fixtures come at many prices, so the owners can choose what fits best for their budget. Mixing and layering lighting will create a cosy ambiance that any potential buyer will enjoy and find homey.

6. Fresh paint

The first impression matters, so enhancing the walls with a fresh coat of paint will definitely bring you bonus points. However, if the owners experimented with vivid colours, you have to let them know that not everyone is a fan of eye-catching hues. Opting for neutrals will not only make the home appear bigger, but it will also make it look more high-end.

When buyers first visit a property, they try to imagine it as their own. Soft, bright shades provide a clean appearance and a luxury feel. Although wallpaper is not a good idea for apartments for sale, if the owners want it, they should be careful with the placement. One of the best rooms for wallpaper is the bedroom or a single wall in the living room.

Each apartment can be taken to a whole new level thanks to these six simple tips. Doing the work will pay off when your clients have a home that appears more expensive and will sell for a value higher than they expected. Painting the walls with a fresh coat of paint, adding art, new lighting fixtures, choosing the right window treatments, investing in new doors and upgrading the cabinets won’t cost a fortune – but will entirely change a home’s appearance for the better. This will score you bonus points and recommendations to new potential clients.