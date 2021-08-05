10 questions to ask before joining a real estate team

Being a real estate agent is often seen as a solitary profession but more and more we are seeing this business model change. Teams can pull more resources, members can learn from each other’s strengths and everyone can win when systems are in place allowing agents to focus on what they’re good at.

Teams have a variety of arrangements and approaches to the business, from the compensation package to lead generation. So the classic question when you are newly licensed or a few years into the business is: do you join a team or are you better off working solo?

While you may be selling yourself to show why you would be a great asset to the team, it’s also important to interview the team leader. In this video, we cover all the important considerations such as risk, control and compensation before you make the commitment. Here are 10 questions you should be asking the leader before joining a team.