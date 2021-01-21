Your 2021 social media content strategy

Social media engagement has been trending for a long time and there is no end in sight in 2021. That’s a good thing, as the more we engage and have others engage back, the more opportunity we have to create relationships. And we know that real estate is a relationship business.

Story continues below

So we want to leverage that online and then take it offline to create the “know you, like you, trust you” factor. This leads to the question around what kind of social media content builds the right type of mindshare. Watch and find out!