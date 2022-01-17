Hiring great talent is important. Retaining them is even more important. Here are our top tips for retaining your employees.

Story continues below

1. Build a company culture that people want to be a part of:

We speak with many candidates every day, and one of the questions we always ask during our interview process is, “What is the most important thing you’re looking for in your next employer?”

The answer we receive most often is company culture. Creating an inviting environment where employees feel comfortable, valued and supported is so important. Happy employees will always work harder and have the best interests of the company at heart.

2. Provide constructive feedback:

We all want the opportunity to improve and excel in our positions. Without feedback, employees may be unsure if their performance is up to the company standards or if they are on the right track. A simple conversation providing constructive feedback, as well as praise for what is being done well, will go a long way in keeping up morale. When delivered properly, unfavourable feedback will be received as an opportunity to improve, rather than criticism. When coupled with praise, it makes the employee feel confident, valued and empowered to excel in their role.

3. Offer coaching and ongoing training:

If an employee is struggling in a certain area, help them improve their skillset. Accomplishing this can be as simple as setting up a 30-minute weekly meeting to talk about areas where they are struggling or setting them up with resources to learn more. Ongoing training and learning opportunities also help keep employees engaged and interested. If you invest in your employees, they will stay invested in you.

4. Be approachable:

Let your employees know that they can come to you with conflict or mistakes without fear of judgment. Mistakes happen and knowing that they can be resolved in a calm and professional manner will ensure ongoing transparency from them. Let them know you are on their side and that you can work together to resolve whatever issue has arisen.

5. Keep them challenged:

Employees who aren’t challenged will feel stagnant in their role and this will likely cause them to start looking for opportunities elsewhere. Give them more responsibility or a new project and promote from within. If they know there is room to grow within their role or within the company, they’ll be less inclined to look for growth elsewhere.

Most importantly, value your employees. Treating them well, investing in them and giving them opportunity to improve their skillset and grow within the company will ensure they stick around.

In the real estate industry, as with many professions, your reputation precedes you. If you are known as a great employer and your office is known as a great place to work, you will attract new talent and retain your existing employees. A healthy workplace culture brings out the best in everyone.