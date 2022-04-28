Wynnette Lowes was recently elected president of the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board for the 2022-2023 term.

Lowes has been a Realtor for almost 18 years and is a representative at Century 21 Energy Realty in Fort St. John. She has served on many board committees including the Professional Standards Committee.

“I am honoured to serve as BCNREB’s 54th president,” says Lowes. “Our board is the professional association of more than 395 Realtors who serve the real estate needs of the communities from Fort Nelson in the north to 100 Mile House in the south, and from the Alberta border to Haida Gwaii. As a Realtor from Fort St. John, I have learned that market conditions can vary across time and geography, especially in the north where we have seen buyer, seller and balanced markets in the last few years.

“Housing in the north is still, overall, very affordable when compared to the lower mainland,” she says. “Still, the low housing supply has pushed prices higher, even here. Housing affordability remains a concern. BCNREB will continue to advocate for solutions to housing supply issues and for the protection of all consumers, both buyers and sellers, regardless of where they reside.”

Lowes takes over the presidency from now past president Sandra Hinchliffe, of Re/Max Bulkley Valley, Smithers. Breanne Cote of Royal LePage Aspire Realty, Prince George was elected vice president.

The other members of the board are Bob Quinlan, Re/Max Core Realty, Prince George; Garnet Weston, Cameron McLeod and Kristine Newell, all from Team Powerhouse Realty, Prince George; Sheila Love, Re/Max Coast Mountains-Terrace, Terrace; Christine Buemann (public director), The Collective Mortgage Group, Prince George; and Dean Simpson (public director) Edward Jones, Prince George.