Drew Woolcott, founder of one of the top-selling real estate teams in the Hamilton-Burlington area, has moved his team of 28 Realtors to eXp Realty. The Woolcott team was with a Re/Max franchise for more than 25 years.

It becomes the most productive team in Canada for eXp Realty in both volume and number of transactions. Since its inception in 1993, the team has sold more than 6,248 homes and completed over $2.7 billion in sales.

“eXp Realty is a completely virtual brokerage, which allows us to offer a lean, technology driven experience for our team, ultimately putting us into the future of real estate,” says Woolcott. “The financial model goes beyond commissions to provide revenue share and stock options, creating an opportunity for agents to create multiple streams of income.”

Although eXp Realty is cloud-based, Woolcott will continue to operate his offices at 493 Dundas St. E. in Waterdown and 303 James St. N. in Hamilton.

“Drew has been a pioneer in the real estate industry for a number of years, championing the team concept long before his peers, and it is this innovative mindset which thrives at eXp Realty,” says Deborah Pleiman, director of Canadian brokerage operations for eXp Realty, “The team’s attention to detail and focus on creating a seamless client experience while growing the business of their agents makes a great fit for our model.”

The Woolcott Team services buyers and sellers across Waterdown, Burlington, Hamilton, Flamborough, Dundas and Carlisle.