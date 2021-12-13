Not all home inspection services are applicable to every property, but there are several specialized areas of expertise that should be included in a homeowner’s or homebuyer’s inspection if the house contains specific features, such as woodburning appliances. In this case, your clients should rely on a Wood Energy Technical Transfer (WETT) certified expert.

A WETT inspection ensures that the system is correctly installed and operating properly, and that it poses no threat to the residents or home itself. When using woodburning appliances, the potential for harmful pollutants to be released into the home as well as combustible materials to ignite is increased. That’s why it’s essential to have these systems regularly inspected and properly maintained – not just when a property is being bought or sold.

A WETT inspection typically includes a visual check of:

fireplaces and chimneys

fireplace inserts and freestanding units

pellet stoves and vents

woodstoves and flue pipes

woodburning furnaces and boilers

WETT inspections are also often required as part of the home insurance process, with insurance companies insisting that homes using wood-burning appliances are thoroughly inspected by a professional and given the green light before the home can be insured.

If your clients are planning to purchase an older home or cottage that includes woodburning appliances, a WETT inspection is vital. Cottages, in particular, often rely on woodburning appliances and the installation of these features isn’t always in compliance with current WETT standards.

An inspection will indicate whether these systems are operating properly, remain in good structural condition and that they’re burning in a safe manner.

In order to become WETT certified, inspectors must undergo specialized training. Ongoing education is also mandatory to maintain WETT certification, ensuring WETT inspectors are on top of the latest designs, technology and information to best advise your clients throughout the home inspection process.