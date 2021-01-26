WinnipegRealtors is now Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board

WinnipegRealtors Association has been renamed the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board (WRREB) to reflect the regional nature of its members.

Story continues below

“This brand refresh is based on the evolution of our Realtor members, the organization and the real estate industry since our founding over 118 years ago. Founded in 1903 as the Winnipeg Real Estate Exchange, evolving soon after to a not-for-profit corporation, the Winnipeg Real Estate Board, and operating as the WinnipegRealtors Association since 2007, the name change showcases the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board as a progressive and transformative leader in the real estate industry,” says Kourosh Doustshenas, 2021 president.

“Changing our operating name to the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board speaks directly to the changing housing landscape and our leadership in the real estate industry including market and data reporting, technology products and services, innovation and Realtor professionalism,” says Marina R. James, CEO of the board.