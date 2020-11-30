Strict public health measures and shutdowns across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic have left many industries struggling. Hospitality and tourism have been among the hardest hit, and small business owners across Canada are fighting to make ends meet everyday.

Winnipeg restaurant owner Christopher Graves knows this struggle all too well. He recently sold his home in order to free up cash to keep his staff employed and the doors of his establishment, the King’s Head Pub, open.

Royal LePage sales representative Nicole Hacault helped Graves with the sale of his home. When she realized the reason, she knew she had to help. “I figured I’ll take the commission that I earned from their home and I’m going to put it back into their business,” she told CTV News.

Hacault took to her social media to put out an offer of a $10 off promo code for anyone ordering food from the King’s Head Pub. For each promo code used, Hacault is personally paying that $10 back to the pub. She said the housing market is booming and she wanted to pay it forward if she could.

“Everybody’s survival is going to be coming from everybody coming together to help each other,” says Hacault.