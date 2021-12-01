William Lowe, a sales rep with Royal LePage Benchmark in Calgary recently hosted his seventh annual pumpkin giveaway, raising $7,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Safeway Mission provided the pumpkins, a good friend lent his truck for distribution and the John Hripko Real Estate Team provided coffee, hot chocolate and donuts. Donations poured in ahead of the big day and those who contributed but couldn’t attend found a pumpkin waiting on their doorstep.

“In 2020 we did entirely socially distant pickups, but this year, neighbours were able to stay for a snack, enjoy the spectacular weather and catch up from a safe distance with friends they had not seen for a while,” says Lowe. “It was very nice to connect again while supporting an organization in our community that makes an incredible difference for families seeking safety and a life free from violence.”