Why you should use a local Realtor

Jennifer and I had an amazing weekend up north, and while there we started thinking about what properties might be available in that area. It amplified my thoughts on why a local Realtor is so integral for everyone.

Time is money and money is time, and it makes no sense for a Realtor to drive three hours to show properties in neighbourhoods that they know nothing about. Knowledge, guidance and processes are all key elements to getting a deal done. By using a local Realtor, it benefits everyone involved.