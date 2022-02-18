Growing up in North Vancouver and calling Whistler home for 38 years, Lisa Ashcroft, a sales rep with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty (Whistler), has always had winter sports at her doorstep. Since becoming a Realtor 12 years ago, she has been collecting ski jackets, warm clothing and blankets in Whistler and bringing them to the city when she visits the brokerage office.

Carload by carload, her contributions to Covenant House and the Realtors Care Blanket Drive have added up to a mountain of generosity.

Ashcroft credits her colleagues, clients and her family for making it possible. “Sometimes I let other Realtors know that I am collecting items and they are very supportive. Also, my mother was in the clothing business until recently, so she’s donated quite a bit. Many of my clients in Whistler are from out of town and are happy to donate their used jackets and blankets, especially knowing it helps someone living on the street.”

Ashcroft’s sister Kirsten also contributes clothing items and the siblings have joined the Paraplegic Society team in the Scotiabank Run. Kirsten was only 14-years-old when she was paralyzed in a ski accident on Whistler Mountain. She went on to be a torchbearer in the 2010 Paralympics and is currently a competitive wheelchair tennis athlete.

Once the pandemic restrictions ease, Lisa is looking forward to volunteering with Covenant House, which is a lifeline to homeless youth aged 16 to 24.

“I’m happy to volunteer doing whatever is needed like greeting clients or helping with food preparation. Covenant has a new building where kids can come in and do their laundry and get some food and temporary accommodation,” she says.

Until then, Lisa continues her clothing drive, donates to the Children’s Hospital and makes regular contributions to Greenpeace, World Wildlife Fund and Western Wilderness Society, as she has done since she was a teenager.