Sales rep Ariana Christie and sales lead Michael Christie at Capstone Group Real Estate Professionals, Royal LePage Royal City in Guelph, Ont. are expecting twins. They decided to use the occasion as an opportunity to have some fun with their network of Realtors, friends, family and community and raise money for a good cause.

When people visit their page and donate to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis, “they are sent a Google form that has questions about the anticipated twins’ genders, combined weight, due date and the size of Ariana’s tummy,” says Capstone marketing co-ordinator Georgia Lavarini. “We are so thankful to have already raised over $2,000 and our goal keeps going up as the days go by. We don’t have an exact end date because we are not sure when she will be giving birth but we are thinking it will be in the next few weeks.”